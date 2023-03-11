'An unreal feeling': Kelowna hockey players bask in gold-medal glory

BC made history at the Canada Winter Games last weekend when the women’s hockey team won the first-ever gold medal for the province.

Seven of the team’s players were from Kelowna’s own Rink Hockey Academy, including Gracie Graham, Maya Serdachny, Chloe Primerano, Mikayla Blomquist, Jamiee Spring, Hailey Armstrong and Maddie Leaney.

Team leading scorer Chloe Primerano, 16, said it was an incredible experience winning gold on Prince Edward Island.

“It was an unreal feeling," she said. "We worked so hard, we played really well as a team, and it was really cool to see it pay off. Probably my biggest gold medal. Like, you know, it was probably the biggest tournament I’ve ever played in. It’s really cool to come home with the win."

Head Coach Kris Hogg would agree that defence wins championships, especially when your defenders can contribute offensively as well.

“A lot of our offence is provided from the back end," said Hogg.

"They move pucks well, they get pucks through, so that’s where that offence kind of comes from from our team as well, but the defence has done a great job of being able to move pucks quickly and get pucks to the net, and that’s exactly what we want to do moving forward.”

For Gracie Graham, it’s her second gold medal of 2023 after winning worlds in Sweden back in January. The two medals have done a ton for her confidence.

“It’s an amazing feeling! I mean, having a gold medal around your neck, it’s always a great experience. And just being there with all my friends, it was a lot of fun,” said Graham.

“I think this pushes me forward quite a lot. I mean, just having the experience makes me want it more, I think, just for any next opportunity I have to get another gold medal.”

It’ll be a quick turn around for Coach Hogg and the rest of his gold medal winners as they’re set to rejoin the Rink Hockey Academy for playoffs this weekend.