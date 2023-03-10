210551
KSS Owls advance with buzzer-beater at BC Boys High School Basketball championships

Owls advance in thriller

A thrilling last-second basket has propelled the KSS Owls into the final four at the BC High School Boys Basketball championships taking place this week in Langley.

Tied 69-69 with scant seconds left on the clock and the Owls inbounding the ball in the front court, Owen McParland and Nash Semeniuk played give-and-go before McParland, with a defender's hand in his face banked a deep three with 0.5 seconds left to send the Owls to a 72-69 victory over Number 13 ranked Elgin Park Orcas.

The Number 5 ranked Owls will now face top seed Semiahmoo in one Friday's two semi finals.

The game went back-and-forth over the final moments of Thursday's thriller.

With the game knotted at 67 with 7.3 seconds left, Semeniuk stole the ball powered to the hoop and laid it in for a two point lead.

After a time out, the Orcas tied it with a two from the baseline setting up the thrilling finish.

Semeniuk had a team-high 17 for the Owls. Walker Sodaro added 13.

