Kelowna Falcons unveil their 2023 West Coast League schedule

Photo: Kelowna Falcons

The Kelowna Falcons will kick off the 2023 West Coast League baseball season on the road.

The schedule, released Thursday, sees the Falcons kick off the new season against the Pickles in Portland Friday, June 2.

They'll return home four days later to open up the home portion of their schedule Tuesday, June 6 against the Nanaimo NightOwls.

The Falcons 21st season of summer baseball includes a 54-game schedule which concludes Aug. 6 against the Wenatchee Applesox.

Expectations will be high around Elk Stadium this season as manager Doug Noce and the rest of his staff return for a second season.

“I felt we had a good team with a number of good athletes last season, but we were hit by the injury bug,” said General Manager Mark Nonis.

“With a year of recruiting under their belt and a renewed focus the coaching staff is piecing together another very competitive roster for this upcoming season. I’m excited to get going.”

In addition to the NightOwls fans in Kelowna will see the Pickles, Applesox, Bellingham Bells, Victoria Harbourcats, Kamloops NorthPaws, Edmonton Riverhawks and the defending champion Corvallis Knights.

Meanwhile three former Falcons will play at the World Baseball Classic this month. Pitchers Trevor Brigden and Curtis Taylor will pitch for Team Canada who open the tournament on Sunday when they face pitcher Alex Webb and Team Great Britain.

Seasons tickets for the upcoming season are available by calling the Falcons office at 250-763-4100.

Click here for the complete schedule.