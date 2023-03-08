Telemark takes home top spot in B.C. for second year in a row

Photo: Contributed Team Telemark celebrates title of Top Club at BC Championships for the second year in a row.

The Telemark Nordic Club in West Kelowna has won the BC Championships Club Trophy for the second year in a row.

The club earned 178 points at this past weekend's 2023 Teck Championships hosted in Glenrosa.

The next closest team was the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club which finished second with 116 points.

Over 600 athletes from across B.C. ranging in ages from six to over 80, raced in the three-day event.

"Congratulations to everyone who raced, coached, and volunteered at the CCBC Teck BC Championships. Our whole club came together to host an excellent weekend of racing and the West Kelowna team claimed the title of Top Club at BC Championships for the second year in a row. It truly was a club effort, with Telemark fielding athletes in all age categories. Our youngest skiers were born in 2017, while our most experienced skier was born in 1938," said coach Chris Halldorson.



Some Telemark athletes will take part in this weekend's 2023 Nordiq Canada Ski Nationals, March 11 to 17 in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

"A big thank-you to our title sponsor Teck Resources, and our local sponsors; Stussi Sport, BMO Private Wealth, It’s a Bakery Lunch & Coffee, Marriott Towneplace Suites, Nester’s Market, West Kelowna Save On Foods, and Vega. The event would not be possible without a generous grant from ViaSport BC," added Halldorson.