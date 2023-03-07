Women's hockey team makes history at Canada Winter Games

Photo: Canada Winter Games

A BC women's hockey team made history this weekend.

For the first time ever, British Columbia won women's gold at the Canada Winter Games, defeating Nova Scotia 3-0 in the gold medal game at Credit Union Place in Summerside, P.E.I. on Saturday.

Mikayla Blomquist and Maddie Leaney of Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna were a part of the victory, as was Okanagan Hockey Academy player Danica Maynard, all scoring goals in the win.

But it was Blomquist who opened the scoring. After several saves from each starting goalie, she managed to find the back of the net eight minutes into the second period, finally sneaking one past the Nova Scotia's netminder to take the lead.

Before the game was over, Leaney and Maynard would add goals of their own, rounding out the final score with a shutout win and a perfect record at the Canada Winter Games.

“This has been a long time coming,” said British Columbia head coach Kris Hogg.

“It is hard to put this feeling into words. A lot of these girls have been in our program for a long time and have battled hard from day one to put B.C. on the map. What a great job by this group. I’m very proud of them all.”

Maya Serdachny and Gracie Graham — both blueliners from Kelowna's Rink Hockey Academy — won gold for Team Canada at the U-18 World Championships in Sweden earlier this year, and were a big part of BC's successful shutdown game.

It's their second gold medal in just a couple of months. A big milestone for the young hockey players.

Nova Scotia advanced to the gold medal game after beating Ontario 3-2 on Saturday, a team featuring thirteen members of Canada’s National Women’s U18 Team.

The silver medal marks Nova Scotia’s first medal in women’s hockey at the Canada Winter Games.