Thompson Okanagan Ringette League U14 rep team wins provincials

Photo: Contributed The TORL ELITE won gold at the U14 provincial ringette championships in Langley.

They did it in dramatic fashion.

The Thompson-Okanagan Ringette League ELITE U14 team won gold at the provincial championships in Langley over the weekend, with a 2-1 victory in overtime.

Kamryn Somerville scored the winner and Emily Maki made 23 saves in the final against Fraser Valley.

The next stop of the team is Winnipeg. They will represent BC in the Western Canadian Ringette Championships from March 29 to April 2.

The team will be looking for sponsors and holding a bottle drive to raise the money needed for their trip to Manitoba.