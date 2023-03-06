Thompson Okanagan Ringette League U14 rep team and Kelowna Ringette Association 18+A teams win provincials

Photo: Contributed The TORL ELITE won gold at the U14 provincial ringette championships in Langley.



UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

The TORL U18+A ringette team will also be going to the Western Canadian Ringette Championships.

They went undefeated through the BC Ringette 2023 Provincial Championships in Coquitlam.

The TORL team posted shutouts in four of their five games, scored 33 goals, and gave up only two goals.

The Western Canadian Ringette Championships (WCRC) brings together teams from British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. The Championship includes U14, U16, U19 and 18+ divisions of competition.

Photo: Contributed The Kelowna Ringette Association 18+A team won gold at the provincials, giving up only two goals the entire tournament.

ORIGINAL 11:10 a.m.

They did it in dramatic fashion.

The Thompson-Okanagan Ringette League ELITE U14 team won gold at the provincial championships in Langley over the weekend, with a 2-1 victory in overtime.

Kamryn Somerville scored the winner and Emily Maki made 23 saves in the final against Fraser Valley.

The next stop of the team is Winnipeg. They will represent BC in the Western Canadian Ringette Championships from March 29 to April 2.

The team will be looking for sponsors and holding a bottle drive to raise the money needed for their trip to Manitoba.