Canucks trade North Okanagan's Curtis Lazar to New Jersey Devils

Photo: NHL.com

A North Okanagan hockey product has been traded by the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL.com reports Curtis Lazar was traded Friday to the New Jersey Devils for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Lazar is in his first year of a three-year contract. He can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2024-25 season.

The 28-year-old forward was born in Salmon Arm and played minor hockey in Vernon.

He has three goals and two assists in 45 games this season.

Lazar was a first-round pick (No. 17) of the Ottawa Senators in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Over 449 regular-season games with the Canucks, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames and Senators, he has amassed 95 points (38 goals, 57 assists).

He has two points (one goal, one assist) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games.