12 of 16 Kelowna gymnasts hit the podium at B.C. competition

Kelowna's Okanagan Gymnastics Centre had an impressive showing at the Aaron Johnson Memorial Cup event in Burnaby recently, with 16 athletes bringing home 12 podium finishes and 29 top-ten finishes.
The Aaron Johnson Memorial Cup brings together trampoline gymnastics athletes from across the province to showcase their skills.
“OGC’s success at this competition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our athletes, coaches, and parents,” said Jamie Gardner, OGC trampoline and tumbling head coach. “We are proud to provide a supportive environment that allows our gymnasts to develop lifelong skills such as discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship.”
Among the most outstanding team results include Ethan Scott's first-place finish in double mini trampoline and first-place in individual trampoline. The results move Scott to the junior level in Gymnastics Canada. Brayden Renou also had an excellent showing, with a first-place finish in DMT, second-place in individual trampoline, and third-place in tumbling.
OGC’s trampoline and women’s artistic gymnastics teams are now preparing for upcoming competitions taking place across Canada.