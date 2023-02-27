Grade 9 KLO girls basketball team wins provincial championship

Photo: Contributed Cali Ausenhus, Omelia Brown, Jasreet Dhesi, Kim Enero, Jasmin Guarasci, Suzy Kandil, Sarah Kershaw, Tess Kirus, Juliet Nicholson, Jodacy Schimmelmann, Abby Schleppe, Teagan Wagner



The KLO Cougars Grade 9 girls basketball team took first place at the provincial championships held in Port Moody over the weekend.

The team made school history by winning gold for the first time ever as provincial champs. Sister coaches Lori Ausenhus and Deena James led the team to their final game victory this past Saturday with an 89-29 win over the G.W. Graham Grizzles.

Four players from KLO were honoured with the following awards:

Best Defensive Player: Omelia Brown

All Stars: Jasmin Guarasci and Kim Enero

Tournament MVP: Cali Ausenhus

The KLO Cougars also went undefeated during their regular season.