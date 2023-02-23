KCS girls basketball team heading to provincials

Photo: Pixabay

A girls basketball team out of Kelowna is heading to the Provincial Championships.

Kelowna Christian School's senior girls basketball team the KCS Knights defeated Salmon Arm's Kings Christian in the 1A Girls Okanagan Valley Basketball Championships this past weekend in Keremeos.

The Knights entered the tournament as the fifth ranked team in B.C. and the second seed in the Valley Championship. They managed to put up quite a fight through the weekend, with big wins through the quarter final, semis and finals.

KCS' Ashley Michiel scored 33 points in the quarter-final to defeat Barriere 65-32.

Michiel's twin sister Brooke helped the Knights take care of business in the semi-final against the 11th ranked St. Anns. She notched 18 points and added 12 assists in a 55-45 win to send KCS to the finals.

Entering the finals as clear underdogs, KCS came out strong focusing on defence and shutting down Team BC player Moriah Jansen, who's averaged 40 points per game this season.

When the final buzzer sounded, KCS won the final in a nail-biter 44-38.

"The entire team had to step up to win this game together," said Head Coach Mike Campbell.

"From Nordine's defence, to our entire team committing to a system, it was an impressive win for a special group of girls. Our entire team was able to see the court as well, it was a team effort."

This is the Knights' fifth straight trip to the Provincials, winning silver in 2018 and bronze back-to-back in 2019 and 2020.