Kelowna's Megan Osland won her second professional event on the women's Cactus Golf Tour

Photo: Noah Montgomery

Kelowna golfer Megan Osland caught fire over the final nine-holes to win a Cactus Tour event over the weekend in Sun City, AZ.

Trailing by seven shots heading to the back nine on the final day of the 54-hole event, Osland rolled in six birdies over the final nine holes to beat second round leader Natasha Oon of San Jose, CA by a single stroke.

The win was worth $1,800 U.S. for Osland who moves to the top of the tour's money list with $5,200 in earnings over four events.

Osland entered the final round four shots back of Oon, a deficit that grew to seven after Oon birdied six and eagled seven.

But Osland strung together three straight birdies on 10, 11 and 12, and again on her three finishing holes while Oon struggled with back-to-back bogeys on the back side to fall out of the lead.

Osland needed a five-footer on 18 for the win.

The Cactus Tour is a satellite tour designed to prepare players for the Epson Tour, which is one step below the LPGA.