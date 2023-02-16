Team BC ready for Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops

Photo: Curl BC Clancy Grandy (skip), Kayla MacMillan (third), Lindsay Dubue (second), Sarah Loken (lead)

The 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts kicks off in Kamloops on Friday and Team BC has been hard at work preparing themselves for the week of competition.

The national women's curling championships will crown a winner to go on to represent Canada on the world stage.

Team BC skip Clancy Grandy sat down with Castanet News to talk about all the excitement leading up to her team's debut, as well as what's to come for her and her team as the week moves along.

“It’s super important for us and we really feel honoured to have the opportunity to be Team BC in B.C. as that’s not something that comes around very often for a home province — opportunity at the Scotties or any other championship — so we don’t take it lightly and we really want to make the most of this opportunity. We really want to make BC proud," she said.

Despite having previous experience at the Scotties as an alternate for Team Fleury back in 2021, this will be Grandy's first time playing full-time on the national stage of one of Canada's biggest sports, and it'll be the first experience for the rest of her team as well.

Moving from Ontario, Grandy joined third Kayla MacMillan, second Lindsay Dubue, and lead Sarah Loken to form what they hope will a very successful curling team with big goals attached to a four-year cycle as a team.

“We’re going into it with high expectations for ourselves and that’s how we’ve gone into every event this season. We’re a new team, but you never really know what you’re capable of until you start playing. When we formed this team, we had a strong belief in each other, we chose each other for a reason and we have trust.”

To get a birth into the Scotties, the Grandy Club knocked off 2020 and 2021 BC representative Corryn Brown of Kamloops in what Grandy described to be a very entertaining game.

Being the home-province team can be a bit of a double-edged sword as the support can give a team a boost of confidence, but it can also stack on extra pressure. Grandy says the team is deciding to use the home province crowd to their advantage.

"I’m definitely looking at it from the perspective of it being a potential advantage. We have a lot of family and friends that are going to be there, and it’s really nice to know you have that support and to know they’re cheering you on. It’s really what we hope to play for, so we’re going to try and embrace the opportunity, stay in the moment and enjoy it," added Grandy.

Grandy says success will come if the team can stick to the process, focusing on the little things that got them to where they are now.

"At the end of the day when you step out onto the ice, you know, it’s the Scotties and it’s going to be a little bit different. But once the first shot is thrown, it’s just curling and we’re going to continue to play the game we’ve played all year. If we can control that, that’s going to be key for us.”

Team BC's first game will be against Prince Edward Island on Friday at 6 p.m. The entire schedule is here.