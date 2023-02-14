Local baseball players named to Canadian National baseball team

Photo: Contributed Trevor Brigden (L) Jared Young (R)

A couple of baseball players who honed their skills in the Okanagan have earned spots with the Canadian National Team and a chance to play in the World Baseball Classic in Phoenix this March.

Okanagan College Coyotes alumni Trevor Brigden and Okanagan Athletics alumni Jared Young have earned spots on the Canadian team that will compete in the World Baseball Classic, which takes place every four years and is considered one of the biggest international baseball tournaments with some of the best young baseball players from around the world.

"We are extremely proud of Trevor and his accomplishments so far, he represented Team Canada at the qualifying tournament, has had some tremendous seasons in the minors, and now with an invite with the big league team for spring training, we hope to see him get a chance at the highest level," said Okanagan College head coach Geoff White.

“Jared developed into a tremendous athlete in our program, and was an even better teammate and person. What an honour for Jared and his family in his accomplishments of making the MLB and now representing Canada,” added Athletics head coach Evan Bailey.

Brigden played for the Okanagan College Coyotes from 2017-2019. During his college career as a Coyote he was named All-Conference three times, Pitcher of the Year and finished his career with an unblemished 12-0 record before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays of the MLB.



For his part, Okanagan Athletics alumni Jared Young made his major league debut last year with the Chicago Cubs. The Prince George resident played his graduating year with the Athletics Premier Baseball team based in Kelowna in 2014.

Young went through college baseball south of the border with stops at Minot State, and Connors State College, before wrapping up his education with Old Dominion University, a major NCAA Division One program. In his senior year he was drafted by the Cubs in the 15th round in 2017.

"It's pretty significant. This doesn't happen that often. It shows kids that you don't have to be in Houston, Texas or California to make it somewhere in baseball right now, if you're good enough, they'll find you," says White.