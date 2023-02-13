Central Okanagan athletes off to the Canada Winter Games

Photo: Contributed Left to Right - Allison Koebel, Haylie Duff and Chloe Taylor

Kelowna Ringette athletes Allison Koebel, Chloe Taylor and Haylie Duff will represent British Columbia at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island from February 16.

The three athletes will join athletes from across the province to form Team BC.

The Canada Winter Games is the highest level of competition for the ringette players, who have been playing together locally and provincially for the past eight years. In preparation for the games, they have traveled to New Brunswick, Manitoba and Quebec, and have attended multiple training camps in the Lower Mainland.

Haylie Duff has been playing ringette for 13 years and was introduced to the sport when she was 4 years old. She has worked hard to perfect her shot, and is grateful for the support of her parents and coaches.

Allison Koebel joined ringette when she was 10 years old after hearing about the team hoodies. She is thankful for the support she and her team have received along the way and is eager to prove how hard they have trained.

Chloe Taylor was introduced to ringette at a come try ringette event and has been working towards competing at the Canada Winter Games since she was young.

The three ringette players are part of a 22-person contingent from the Central Okanagan that will represent Team BC. The first game for the Team BC's ringette team is Sunday, February 19 against the host, Team PEI. The ringette games will be live streamed and coverage of the bronze and gold medal games will be broadcast on the CBC.

The 2023 Canada Winter Games will be held from February 18 to March 5 and will feature more than 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches from 20 different sports.

A full list of Team BC members from the Central Okanagan is below: