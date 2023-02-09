Canadian curlers looking for a voice at the table

Photo: Corryn Brown

The Curling Players' Association has renewed a call for improved transparency and collaboration with Curling Canada after an uproar about pregnancy exemption rules resulted in an about-face from the organization.

After three days of outcry from several high-profile curlers, Curling Canada changed its exemption rule last Friday so that any team in this year's 18-team national championship field could apply.

The federation initially allowed just the top five teams in the national rankings to consider adding an out-of-province curler as a replacement for a pregnant player.

Curling Players Association founder Rylan Hartley says the initial rule announcement “blindsided a lot of teams.”

“For that to happen right when the championship season was starting, it looked very unfair.”

He suggests Curling Canada would have gotten it right the first time had they spoken with players.

“Some simple consultation with the players that miscommunication could have been avoided and the right version of the rule could have happened from the start.”

Hartley tells Castanet the issue is broader than the latest rule change, explaining a lot of major sports leagues have a players association that benefits both the league and its players, and that a players association has been needed for years.

“It’s long overdue in this sport,” he said.

Hartley says several big names in the curling world have come together as interim-reps to form what they hope will soon become an official players association for curlers, including six-time world champion Niklas Edin.

Not yet a part of the Curling Players Association, skip Corryn Brown curling out of Kamloops, agreed that players need a voice at the table. She said things like scheduling, and stopping midseason rule changes, should be focused on.

Hartley completely agrees.

“It’s not the first time this stuff has happened. It’s almost like it happens every season. It’s frustrating to myself and athletes that plan their entire season in the summer and then look forward to playing these big events, but then you can have a rule change that’s just sprung on you in January.”

The 2023 Scotties take place Feb 17-26 in Kamloops.

with files from The Canadian Press