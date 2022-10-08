Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

Photo: The Canadian Press

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season.

The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward.

Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003-2004 season and won two titles as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings in 2011-2012 and 2013-2014.

He has the 11th-most wins among head coaches in NHL history with 699.

