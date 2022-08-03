Taya Hanson has struck gold at the Commonwealth Games

Photo: Contributed Taya Hanson celebrates Canada's gold medal in women's 3x3 basketball

It was a golden day for Kelowna at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Kelowna's Taya Hanson won gold as part of the country's 3x3 women's basketball team.

Canada beat England 14-13 in a thrilling gold medal game thanks to a buzzer-beating layup from Sarah Te-Biasu.

A graduate of Kelowna Secondary, Hanson scored five points and grabbed four defensive rebounds in the final.

Through the six game tournament, she finished with 20 points and 23 rebounds.

The Canadian women, playing the sport for the first time together, avenged losses to New Zealand and England in the round robin in winning the gold medal.

Hanson, who played four years at Arizona State, has transferred to Oregon where she will play her graduate season in the fall.