Okanagan College wins second Canadian College World Series

Photo: Canadian College World Series

The Okanagan College Coyotes are 2022 Canadian College world champions.

The team won the World Series Championships over the long weekend in Lethbridge, Alta.

The tournament was a double elimination featuring eight teams with the Okanagan College coming into the weekend holding the No. 1 seed after earning the regular season title.

Kelowna knocked off the eighth seeded Victoria team with a 10-0 win before defeating the fourth seed Vancouver Island University Mariners 7-1 in round two.

Game three pitted two undefeated teams against one another as the University of Fraser Valley faced off against Okanagan College. The game saw three lead changes before Kelowna was able to secure a 7-6 victory to advance to the finals.

Okanagan College met the Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs in finals, where senior Chris Wyslobocki took the mound for eight straight shutout innings in 79 pitches. The team would go on to score one in the third inning before scoring another two runs in the sixth and eighth innings – a proud moment for head coach Geoff White.

"To win the regular season with a 25-5 record, go 4-0 through the post season, caps off a special group of players," said White. "We have seven seniors that have worked extremely hard to accomplish this goal, so to send them off with a championship and their degree is always special."

The Coyotes captured their second National Championship and capped off the year with a record of 38 wins and nine losses.