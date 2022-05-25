New trophy up for grabs for BC mayors in West Coast Baseball League

Photo: Contributed Falcons infielder Troy Baunsgard

The Mayors of Kelowna, Kamloops, Nanaimo and Victoria are ramping up the competition for this year's West Coast Baseball season.

Mayors Colin Basran of Kelowna, Ken Christian of Kamloops, Leonard Krog of Nanaimo and Lisa Helps in Victoria will be pulling for their home team to win the BC Cup, a new trophy that will go to the mayor’s office of the BC-based team that produces the most wins in head-to-head games between clubs.

The Kelowna Falcons and Victoria HarbourCats are long-standing members of the WCL, while this is the first season for the Kamloops NorthPaws and Nanaimo NightOwls. The teams will play 18 games against each other this season as part of the regular season schedule.

Mayor Basran, whose local team the Falcons is celebrating 20 years in the league this summer, says he is pleased to see the Falcons back at historic Elks Stadium.

“It’s so great to welcome fans back into our stadiums to support these up-and-coming players,” Basran says. “This level of baseball is exceptional and the competition between our cities will be fierce, so too will the banter between us Mayors during the season. Good luck to all teams!”

The Canadian teams in B.C. that are a part of the WCL haven't played in two years because of COVID-19 and they are all happy to be back on the diamond.

Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian says he is excited for the NorthPaws season to get started.

“The Kamloops NorthPaws and the Mayor’s Office in Kamloops are excited about baseball in BC and another chance to show why Kamloops is Canada’s Tournament Capital.”

The Kelowna Falcons season opener goes on June 3 when they host the Harbourcats at Elks Stadium. Admission to that game is free.