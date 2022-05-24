CFL players turn down new collective bargaining agreement with league

Photo: The Canadian Press

CFL players have rejected a new collective bargaining agreement with the league.

According to a source, CFL players voted against ratifying the tentative deal reached Wednesday between the league and CFL Players' Association.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity Monday as neither the CFL nor the CFL Players' Association immediately confirmed the vote.

But in a memo to its membership late Monday night, the union wrote there wasn't enough support from players on the contract.

"There is currently not enough support from the CFLPA membership to ratify the most recent offer from the CFL," the memo stated. "The CFLPA has communicated with the league that a new memorandum of understanding can be achieved if the league is prepared to resolve the outstanding issues quickly.

"In reviewing and discussing the offer, all CFLPA members maintained to the bargaining committee that, while many components of the current offer align with the direction that's been provided by the membership, there remain critical outstanding items that must still be resolved in order to achieve a fair deal."