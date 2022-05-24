Undefeated weekend for Rivers FC as League1 BC begins play

Photo: Altitude FC/Instagram A trio of Rivers FC players fight for a loose ball Sunday at Hillside Stadium. RFC's men played to a 1-1 draw with Altitude FC of North Vancouver, while the RFC women blanked Altitude 2-0.

Rivers FC is undefeated following the inaugural weekend of League1 BC soccer action.

The RFC women blanked Altitude FC of North Vancouver 2-0 on Sunday, while the men earned a 1-1 draw.

Emily Clark and Camryn Curts were the goal scorers for the RFC women.

In the men’s game, Altitude’s Brandon Bangambee opened the scoring in the first hall but RFC’s Daniel Sango drew even with seconds remaining in the match.

According to RFC general manager Keith Liddiard, attendance at Hillside Stadium exceeded 700 fans.

League1 BC bills itself as a new semi-pro soccer league, with teams located in Kamloops, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Langley, Saanich and Vancouver. Sunday's games were the first in league history.

RFC will be back in action on May 29, when TSS Rovers (Burnaby) will visit Hillside Stadium. The women will kick off at 2 p.m. followed by the men at 4:30 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.