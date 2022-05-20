Senior Weightlifting National Championships hit Kelowna

Photo: The Viking Weightlifting Club

The Senior Canadian Weightlifting Nationals are coming to Kelowna this weekend for the first time since the pandemic.

Five local athletes from the Viking Weightlifting Club will be competing on the national stage, including Mike Bencsik, who has represented Canada at the 2016 World University Championships, the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2021 World Championships.

Local competitor Kayla Shepard – who will take part in the 59 kg division – has competed in over a dozen competitions, including two Senior Canadian National Championships and the 2022 Canadian Invitational. She’s very thrilled to show Kelowna what she’s capable of and how much she’s grown over the past few years.

“I’m super excited! The first time I competed in Nationals was in 2019 and I was kind of a beginner at the sport then, so to be able to be at that next level now where I am going to be fighting for a podium spot ... it’s pretty cool to be able to do it in front of our local community and friends and family.”

According to Shepard, the event features 130 athletes across all provinces and is running all weekend at the Rutland Arena.

Spectators can gain entrance for $5.