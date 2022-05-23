OKM athletes make history at Okanagan Zone Championships

Photo: Rob Steciuk Photo of OKM Huskies Pishon Haughton and Nolan Humphries running the 200m. Pishon 1st and Nolan 2nd by .03 second.

Okanagan Mission Secondary School athletes had a record-setting showing at the Okanagan Zone Championships in Kamloops.

OKM athletes made history at Hillside Stadium May 19, as many athletes placed first in their events and a few set personal bests.

Tatum Wade and Nathan Loo, who won the Augie Ciancone Memorial Awards for young female and male athletes of the year last month, both placed first in all of their events. Wade also snapped a record that was set back in 1972 in the 400m.

The senior boys 4 x 100m relay team, made up of Nathan Loo, Nolan Humphries, Owen Christophe, and Pishon Haughton blew the field away setting a new valley record that had stood since 1967. The boys also took the 4 x 400m relay with Michael Schriemer, also coming in first place in each of his distance runs. The senior girls, Tatum Wade, Ryley Bullock, Charlotte Kiesner, and Clemence Logette, also took first in the 4 x 100m with a substantial lead over the rest of the field.

Coach Michelle Stoski says, “we have not seen some of these grade 12 athletes compete on the track since they were in grade 9 because of Covid. All of us coaches are so grateful to be a part of these young athletes' lives as some of them will compete for their last time in a high school sport before they graduate. It also made our hearts warm, despite how cold it got at times out there, seeing the parent and grandparents' support as well. Getting to watch kids compete again in person is something that creates lifelong memories for us all.”

Many of these athletes will now be moving on to provincials in Langley June 9 - 11.