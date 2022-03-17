UBCO volleyball athlete wins Western Canada rookie of the year

Photo: UBCO

A volleyball athlete at UBC Okanagan has won rookie of the year from the Canada West Universities Athletic Association.

Madelyn Hettinga, a born and raised Kelowna resident, was recognized after an impressive rookie campaign that saw her lead the conference in rookie hitting percentage at .350 percent, a mark that is also the second highest in UBCO team history.

She becomes the second consecutive member of the Okanagan Heat to be named the conference rookie of the year following in the footsteps of teammate Amaya Perry of Chin, Alta., who took home the honour in 2019-20.

“Madelyn displays incredible athletic ability and is an extremely explosive athlete,” said Heat head coach Steve Manuel.

“I appreciate her thoughtful approach to competition and the team as a whole. Madelyn showed her abilities this season and I believe that she has all the tools to be one of the top athletes in U SPORTS women’s volleyball.”

Hettinga, who is a former member of the Kelowna Secondary Owls, is an athletic middle who established herself with her leaping ability and aggressive spin serve in her first season in Canada West play.

She averaged 1.68 kills per set and 0.72 blocks per set while starting 12 of the 13 matches she appeared in for the Heat.

The 2019 Kelowna Athlete of the Year had a number of impressive individual performances, including becoming the first UBCO rookie, and just third player in program history, to hit .800 percent in a game when she accomplished the feat in a win over the Thompson Rivers WolfPack in the Fall.

Canada West Major Award Winners