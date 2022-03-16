Kamloops speed skaters earn spots on Team BC, going to Manitoba to compete

Photo: Michael Mong Patrick Gu in the lead at 2022 BC Short Track Championships.

Five youth speed skaters from the Kamloops Long Blades will be competing for Team BC in the upcoming CanWest Short Track Championships in Manitoba.

Over the weekend 11 members of the Kamloops Long Blades raced at the provincial speed skating championships in Richmond.

Meena Litt won gold for Girls 12, Caleb Van der Merwe won gold for Boys 13, Adam Turner won bronze for Boys 14, Patrick Gu won bronze for Boys 15, Leah Turner won bronze for junior women and Sylvie Lloyd won gold for senior women.

Gu, Turner, Van der Merwe, Litt and Beesley all qualified for a spot on the provincial team.

The CanWest Short Track Championships are planned to take place later this month March 26 and March 27 in Selkirk, Man.

Local speed skaters will head next to Calgary for the Oval Finale Canada Cup 4, which takes place Thursday to Sunday this week at the Olympic Oval.