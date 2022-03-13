190090
Tom Brady ends retirement, will play 23rd season in Tampa Bay

Roughly two months after his retirement, quarterback Tom Brady has announced he will return to the NFL for a 23rd season.

In a tweet on Sunday, Brady said he’ll be coming back to Tampa Bay for “unfinished business.”

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG,” he said.

The news comes a day after a collector paid $518,000 for the ball used for Brady’s last career touchdown.

Just two weeks ago, Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said he believed Brady had retired for good.

Brady has appeared in the Super Bowl 10 times and has seven championship rings.

