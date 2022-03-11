189904
Sports  

The road to a Brier final has come to an end for Kamloops skip

Dunstone done at Brier

Story: 362636

Matt Dunstone will have to wait until next year to complete his quest of reaching a Brier final.

The Kamloops native, who skipped his team to a pair of bronze medal finished in 2020 and 2021, lost Friday's tiebreaker 9-5 to Colton Flasch, ending his Brier run.

Flasch will now face Northern Ontario in one of two quarter final games Friday.

Dunstone got the early jump in Friday's tie breaker, stealing a single in the first, then trailing 2-1 in the third, got several rocks moving with his final stone to score one and tie it 2-2.

But a score of two in the fourth, then a steal of two more in the seventh when Dunstone wrecked on a guard while facing two with his final rock, gave the Saskatchewan champions an insurmountable 7-3 lead.

The teams traded deuces before Dunstone shook hands after nine.

Flasch, who beat Dunstone in the Saskatchewan final, edged Dunstone again during round robin play Thursday to force Friday's tie breaker.

"The little things that needed to go our way this week didn't happen for us ,but that's curling,"said Dunstone who finished the week 6-3.

"I'm really proud of the guys...how they battled."

