Team Telemark wins its first BC Championships Club Trophy

Photo: Abbey Ulanski Team Telemark with the BC Championships Club Trophy

For the first time since the program began in 1980, West Kelowna’s Team Telemark has won the BC Championships Club Trophy.

The locals finished ahead of Hollyburn Cross Country Ski Club from Vancouver by 13 points at the Teck BC Championships at the Caledonia Nordic Ski Club in Prince George.

“This is a really big deal. There are some seriously strong and large clubs in BC. It took a team effort, across most age categories, for Telemark Nordic Club to finally become the Provincial Champion!” said Adam Elliot, Team Telemark Head Coach.

Local athletes also captured several BC Cup Series Individual Aggregate Awards, including a podium sweep in the U10 Boys, with Ryker Ulanski first, Liam Aaserud second and Benjamin Wilie third.

In U10 Girls, sisters Gracie and Holly Szabadi were first and second, and in U12 Boys Jake Ulansky finished on top.

Some of the team’s noteworthy results in individual Classic Mass Start races saw Jake Ulanski, Ryker Ulanski and Lois Letailleur come in first in their categories. Grace Szabadi and Tess Letailleur grabbed second and Liam Aaserud and Ben Achtem were third

In the Interval Start Skate races Holly Szabadi placed first, Grace Szabadi second, along with Ryker Ulansky; followed closely by Liam Aaserud second and Mica Letailleur in fourth in the U10 division. Finn Redman placed third and Evan Edwards fourth in the U16 Boys category, and a first-place result was achieved by Garrett Seiver in the Boys U18 with a third by Breagh Bridge in the Girls U18.

Also getting on the podium were coaches Alex Macdonald and Adam Elliot, who were first and third (respectively) in the Senior Men category.