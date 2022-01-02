184797
BC Curling Championships to go ahead in Kamloops with modifications.

Curling championship a go

The B.C. curling champions take place in Kamloops this week but as a response to rising cases of the omicron variant, the championship schedule and venues have been modified.

Last year's BC Curling championships were cancelled because of the pandemic and it's now been two years since BC curling champions have been crowned on the ice according to Curl BC.

Nine women’s teams will be competing in the BC Scotties Women’s Curling Championship, and 14 men’s teams for the BC Men’s Curling Championships in the Tournament Capital from Jan. 4-9.

As part of the COVID-19 precautions, no spectators will be permitted in the stands. Curl BC said current ticket holders will be refunded.

Because there will be no spectators, the games have been moved from McArthur Island Event Centre to the Kamloops Curling Club at 700 Victoria St.

B.C. Curl said fans can still watch all the action live steamed here, the semifinals and finals will be live streamed on CBC Sports.

