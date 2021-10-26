Vasek Pospisil, from Vernon, joins Team Canada in upcoming Davis Cup

Photo: Vasek Pospisil/Facebook

Vernon’s own Vasek Pospisil is joining Team Canada for the upcoming Davis Cup by Rakuten Tennis Finals.

Accompanying Pospisil is Felix Auger-Aliassime from Montreal, Denis Shapovalov, Peter Polanksy and Brayden Shnur from Ontario as well as team captain Frank Dencevic from Niagara Falls.

Pospisil, 31, holds a 12-11 record in singles and a 10-8 record in doubles and is 85th in the Association of Tennis Professionals rankings.

The finals will feature 18 teams, including the 12 qualifiers, Australia, Austria, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Sweden and USA, the previous year’s four semi-finalists Spain, Canada, Great Britain and Russian Tennis Federation and the two wild card nations, France and Serbia.

The Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals will take place across three cities, Turin, Innsbruck and Madrid from Nov. 25 to Dec. 5.

Madrid, Innsbruck and Turin will each host two of the six groups, with Madrid staging two quarter-finals, and Innsbruck and Turin one quarter-final each.

Madrid will also host the semi-finals and final.

The Davis Cup champions will be crowned after the completion of the knockout phase.

The two finalists will automatically qualify for the 2022 Finals.

The teams finishing third to18th will take part in the 2022 Qualifiers. Two nations from the qualifiers will continue to be eligible for wild cards into the finals.

-With files from Davis Cup