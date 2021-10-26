Former Kelowna Falcon Phil Maton will pitch in the World Series

Photo: Contributed

Phil Maton will make history when he steps onto the field at Minute Maid Park in Houston tonight for Game 1 of the World Series.

Maton, a relief pitcher with the American League champion Houston Astros, will become the first former Kelowna Falcon to play for a World Series title.

The 28-year-old native of Paducah, KY pitched for the falcons back in 2012.

He appeared in 11 games that season, going 2-1 with a 2.74 earned run average. Maton struck out 42 over 39 and-a-third innings.

Maton has appeared in seven games in the post season, striking out six over six-and-two-thirds innings.

During the regular season, the right hander went 6-0 with a 4.73 ERA.