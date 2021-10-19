182157
Sports  

A handful of local players are on the NHL draft radar in the first Central Scouting ranking

NHL has eye on locals

A handful of junior hockey players with the Kelowna Rockets and West Kelowna Warriors find themselves on NHL Central Scouting's radar.

The league's scouting bureau released its initial list of "players to watch" Tuesday ahead of next year's NHL draft.

This is the first of three rankings lists to be released by Central Scouting.

Rockets forwards Max Graham and Gabriel Szturc, and Warriors defenceman Tyson Jugnauth have all been listed as "C" level prospects meaning possible selection in the fourth to sixth rounds of the NHL draft.

However, rankings do change as the season progresses and the sample size of game action increases.

Two members of the Penticton Vees, defencemen Ryan Hopkins and Joshua Niedermayer were also listed.

The 2022 NHL draft will be held July 7 and 8 in Montreal.

