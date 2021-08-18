The BC Lions have welcomed a new owner to the den

Photo: BC Lions Amar Doman

The BC Lions have welcomed a new owner into the den.

British Columbia entrepreneur, Amar Doman, is the founder and sole shareholder of the Futura Corporation and was introduced today at a media availability at the team’s practice facility.

“I’m thrilled and excited by the opportunity before us, to build a winning team on the field, to be a positive force for a better British Columbia off the field, and to provide a great experience for our fans and our partners every step of the journey,” Doman told reporters.

“The Lions are part of the fabric of this great province. I’m honoured to take on this role because of our team’s history. But I’m motivated, most of all, by the future I see ahead for this franchise. I am extremely excited to get started.”

Known for his determination to build shareholder value and his vision for long term thinking, Doman has built the Futura Corporation into one of the largest and fastest growing companies in Canada. He acquired the Lions from the estate of previous owner David Braley, the business icon and Canadian Football Hall of Famer who passed away last October. Doman is already receiving high praises from Bradley’s estate executor.

“Amar Doman is exactly the owner that David Braley wanted for the future of the BC Lions, a team he was proud to own and that he deeply loved,” said Grant Panchyson, executor of David Braley’s estate. “A resident of the Lower Mainland, Amar’s family has been in BC for more than 100 years, operating successful businesses throughout the province. I’m excited to see the team move forward.”

As the main shareholder, chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Doman Building Materials, as well as the controlling shareholder and Chairman of the Board of Tree Island Steel, Doman boasts more than 30 years experience in building materials, lumber, and forest products manufacturing industries, and in public and private investments with an employee count in North America approaching 3,000. He was also formerly a Director on the National Board of the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

“This is a great day for British Columbia, for the Lions and for the Canadian Football League,” said Randy Ambrosie, commissioner of the CFL. Ambrosie also acknowledged everyone who maintained the franchise in the wake of Bradley’s passing by publicly thanking them.