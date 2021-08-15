Merritt's Roger Sloan just misses out on first PGA Tour win Sunday

Photo: PGA Tour Roger Sloan

Merritt’s Roger Sloan came oh so close to his first PGA Tour win Sunday at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

How close? A couple inches.

That’s how much he missed by — sliding just left of the hole — on a 12-foot birdie putt that would have won the tournament on the first of two playoff holes.

Sloan was one of six golfers to take part in a sudden-death playoff tied at -15 on Sunday after 72 holes.

Kevin Kisner won with a four-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole. Sloan finished in a five-way tie for second — which will come with a $697,600 pay day, according to Sports Illustrated.

Sloan has been on an incredible run in recent weeks. In his last six events, he has placed tied for 21st, 71st, tied for 31st, tied for 16th, sixth and now tied for second.

The streak of strong finishes means Sloan will keep his coveted PGA Tour card for next year and compete in this year’s FedEx Cup playoffs — an annual multi-tournament championship event for the top 125 players on the tour.

The FedEx Cup playoffs start Thursday at Liberty National in New Jersey.

Sunday’s payout nearly doubled Sloan’s earnings for 2021. He is now sitting at more than $1.4 million for the season — up handsomely from $253,597 in 2020.