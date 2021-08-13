One-time Kelowna Falcon Chris Davis has retired following a 13-year major league career

Photo: MLB

Chris Davis has called it a career.

Dealing with the lingering affects of hip surgery in May, Davis, a former Kelowna Falcon, announced his retirement Thursday.

"After an extended time dealing with my injury and recent hip surgery, I informed the Orioles about my decision to retire effective today," Davis said in a statement released by the Baltimore Orioles.

Davis is arguably the greatest major league baseball player to pull on a Falcons uniform.

In a career that spanned 13 big league seasons with Texas and Baltimore, Davis suited up for 1,417 games.

Over that time, he clubbed 295 home runs, drove in 780 runs, and finished with a career .233 average.

At the pinnacle of his career, Davis led the majors in home runs in 2013 (53) and 2015 (47).

He also endured an 0-54 streak in 2019, a major league record for futility.

Davis spent one season in Kelowna with the West Coast League Falcons in the summer of 2005 before embarking on his big league career with the Texas Rangers.

Other former Falcons include Phil Maton (Houston), James Paxton (Seattle), Ryan Tepera (White Sox) and Connor Joe (Colorado).