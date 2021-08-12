Kelowna sprinter hopes to run the triple at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Photo: Twitter Jerome Blake (second from left) following medal presentation at Tokyo Olympics

Kelowna sprinter Jerome Blake wants to emulate the accomplishments of Andre De Grasse.

The most decorated summer Olympian in Canadian history, De Grasse won medals in the 100 and 200 metre races and 4x100 metre relay in Rio and Tokyo.

Blake, who won a bronze as part of the relay team in Tokyo, aims to compete in all three at the Paris Olympics in three years' time.

"The preparation has already started," Blake told Castanet News from Florida, where he is training for the final month of the track and field season.

"I found some things I need to work on. 9.8 seconds, (winning time in 100m), I believe I can get there. With belief, confidence and how my training has been going, my coach thinks I can run that."

Blake also believes he can run better than the 19.89 he ran in the 200 metres earlier this year.

While Blake has been running for a decade, he says he has never trained like a professional like this before.

"It's been quite interesting just learning and understanding that I don't know as much as I thought I did."

"There's a lot of learning to do, a lot of technical stuff."

A lot of that, says Blake, will begin early in 2022, much earlier than in past years.

Blake was born in Jamaica, but moved to Kelowna to be with his mother in 2013, and had a dream of running for Canada since hearing Donovan Bailey talk about his Atlanta experience.

"I think that was just young me...wishing and hoping and dreaming. It's something I've always wanted to do," he said.

"There's no blueprint of how to make an Olympic team, or how to qualify for the Olympics. I didn't know any of that. I was just doing track because I love it, and it's something I've always been doing."

In fact, he says it was his coach at the time, Pat Ledding, who told him he would run in Tokyo.

Blake ran the second of four legs in the 4x100 men's relay in Tokyo, starting his leg on the backstretch.

He says no one really knew what the final running order would be and, in fact, says the team never really practiced with Aaron Brown running the opening leg.

It seemed the constants were Blake on the second leg and De Grasse running anchor.

"When we finally found out Aaron was going to start and run to me, the only thing I have to think about is making sure I get off the mark properly and run as fast as I can down the backstretch and hand the baton off to Brendon (Rodney) because I know when he gets it, he's going to set up the rest of the race and give it to Andre, and we knew he would take it home."

"We were confident in our ability and our chances at getting medal."

That confidence also runs through Blake to do everything he can to be the best he can.

"No dream is too far fetched, and no goal is too big. Those are two things I live by."