Running just her third marathon, Malindi Elmore cracked the Top 10 at the Tokyo Olympics

Photo: Olympic.ca

Forty-one-year old Malindi Elmore picked quite a place to race in just her third marathon.

A 1,500 metre runner when she participated in the 2004 Olympics, Elmore took up the distance just three years ago.

The Kelowna runner and Canadian record holder cracked the Top 10 in the marathon Friday in Sapporo.

She finished ninth in a time of two hours, 30 minutes and 59 seconds.

The time was a little more than three-and-a-half minutes behind the winner and 2:13 from the podium.

Elmore was stride-for-stride with the leaders through the first 21 kilometres before the leaders began slowly pulling away.

She slowly climbed up the leaderboard, going from 19th at the halfway point to 10th with two kilometres to go.

She reeled in one more before crossing the line.

Elmore went into the games shooting for a Top 10 finish, and hoped to finish better than ninth, the best finish her husband, Graham Hood registered in his two Olympic appearances.

The 17-year gap between Olympic appearances is the longest in athletics history.

Elmore has stated she hopes to qualify for the marathon team for the 2024 Olympics in her favourite city, Paris.

She hopes to be able to share that experience with her husband and two boys, who were relegated to couch spectators due to COVID-19.