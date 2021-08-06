Women struck gold in soccer and a Kelowna runner won his first Olympic medal

Photo: Contributed Jerome Blake

Soccer may never be as popular as hockey in Canada, but Julia Grosso's game winning penalty kick should rank up there with Sidney Crosby's golden goal at the Vancouver Olympics.

Grosso picked the top left corner, just under the bar in the sixth round of the shootout to give the Canadian women their first ever gold medal in women's soccer.

Canada won the shootout with Sweden 3-2, after the game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes of regulation time and 30 minutes of extra time.

After winning bronze the last two Olympics, the team's goal heading into Tokyo was to change the colour of the medal.

Mission accomplished.

Sweden controlled much of the play during the first hour, and were eventually rewarded with the opening goal of the game in the 34th minute.

Canada started to push the pace around the one hour mark and were given a golden opportunity to even the score when Christine Sinclair was taken down in the penalty area. After a brief video review, a penalty kick was awarded.

As she did in the semi-final win against the U.S., Jessie Fleming stepped up and buried the game tying goal.

The game remained tied through 120 minutes, leaving the game to be decided on penalty kicks.

The medal was the third for Christine Sinclair, Sophie Schmidt and Desiree Scott, while midfielder Quinn became the first openly transgender and non-binary athlete in any sport to ever win an Olympic medal.

The medal was one of three Canadians won overnight, including a bronze medal shared by Kelowna runner Jerome Blake.

Blake ran the second leg of the 4x100 metre relay. As he did in the qualifying race, anchor Andre De Grasse came from fifth to secure the bronze.

The medal for Blake came in his Olympic debut, while De Grasse earned his sixth medal.

Prior to that, Moh Ahmed won silver in the men's 5,000 metres.

Later today, Kelowna's Melindi Elmore runs in the women's marathon. That \race has been rescheduled from 3 p.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time due to the heat.

Canadians have now captured 22 medals, equalling our output from Atlanta in 1996 and Rio in 2016.