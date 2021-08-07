Kelowna swimmer Kierra Smith isn't ready to give up her Olympic odyssey

Kierra Smith isn't ready to get a "real job" just yet.

The Kelowna swimmer and Olympian hopes to continue with her current occupation,"athlete," for at least the next three years.

During a one-on-one interview with Castanet, Smith, 27, said she isn't ready to call it quits just yet.

"I don't think (Tokyo) was my full potential," said Smith, "But it did leave me motivated for the next three years."

"I just need a couple of weeks to relax, hang out with family and friends, they my coach and I will get back to work."

Smith has already returned to the gym, and expects to hit the pool again in the fall.

The big difference this time around is that she'll train exclusively in Kelowna.

"This will be a first, because I've been between college and here for the last eight to 10 years. I'm excited to do it all from Kelowna."

Smith raced just the 100 metre breaststroke in Tokyo, failing to get out of the heats, and finishing 24th.

It was her only race of the games.

"I'm proud of it," she said.

"I wish it was better, I wish I did better, but I was really proud of the last 20 months and getting through it. There was a lot of pressure, a lot of stress, a lot of unknowns. I think for the most part, I handled that really well."

Smith said she was proud to have made the team, but her one wish would have been to "represent Canada better."

A pandemic made these games different that Rio in 2016. The team was only allowed to go between the swimming venue and the athletes village.

But, when they were at the pool, they made the most of their time, cheering on their teammates and friends from other countries.

Because of the pandemic, athletes are asked to leave the country following their final event. In Rio, she said, this was the time when she would take in the sights of the city, socialize, and check out other sports and venues.

Aside from that, Smith said these games were not much different.

"I felt safe the whole time in the village and they did a great job putting the games on."

"I was aware, and maybe sometimes got a bit nervous when I was reading something online, but I knew I was being taken care of and I was safe."

Smith believes, with only three years between Olympics, most of the current team will be back to tackle Paris in 2024, her included.