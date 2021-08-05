Tokyo gold for Canada's Damian Warner in decathlon

Photo: Team Canada

Canada earned more gold at the Tokyo Olympics today.

Damian Warner of London, Ont., is Canada’s first ever Olympic champion in the decathlon with a final score of 9,018 points – an Olympic and Canadian record.

His performance marked the first time an Olympic medallist has broken through 9,000 points.

Warner previously won bronze at the Rio games 2016.

Warner's competition began with one of his strongest events, the 100m. He matched his own world decathlon best time in the event, running it in 10.12 seconds. He followed that up with an Olympic decathlon best 8.24m in the long jump.

Warner also put up a strong effort in the shot put, throwing a season’s best 14.80m. That was followed by a 2.02m clearance in the high jump. He closed out day one by running a season’s best 47.48 seconds in the 400m. After leading all day, Warner held onto the yellow bib overnight with a total of 4,722 points.

He started day two running an Olympic decathlon best time of 13.46 seconds in the 110m hurdles. He launched the discus 48.67m and then achieved a personal best in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 4.90m.

Warner’s best throw in the javelin was measured 63.44m, a season’s best by close to four metres.

Heading into the last of the 10 events, the 1500m, Warner held a 214-point lead over his closest rival.

In that race, Warner settled into the pack early, before making his move on the last lap. His time of 4:31.08 equaled 738 points, putting him over the 9,000-point barrier.