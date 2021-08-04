Canadian sprinters win semifinal heats at Tokyo Olympics

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canadian sprinters Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown both won their semifinal heats in the men's 200 metres at the Tokyo Olympics, giving them each a chance to add to Canada's medal count.

De Grasse cruised into Wednesday's 200 final with a Canadian-record time of 19.73 in his semifinal. The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., made it look easy and in classic De Grasse style, he got off to a pedestrian start before laying down a scorching second half, easily reeling in the competition.

He will be looking for his second medal in Tokyo after taking bronze in the 100 metres. He'll also try to get a medal in the 200 for a second straight Games. De Grasse took silver in the event at the 2106 Rio de Janeiro Olympics when he set his old Canadian-best mark of 19.80 seconds.

"I knew I had it in me. My (personal best) was from 2016, and I knew I was better than that, especially coming off of the personal best a couple nights ago," De Grasse said. "I didn't expect to go that fast. I wanted to save it for the final, but the American Kenny (Kenneth Bednarek) was pushing me a little bit, so I knew I had to make sure I qualified for the final.

"My coach told me 'make sure you get first because you want to have a good lane for tomorrow night.'"

Brown also ran an impressive semifinal in 19.99 seconds, but his qualification was a little more complicated.

Brown, Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia and Noah Lyles of the United States all crossed the line with the same time, and a photo was needed to determine the placing.

Brown and Fahnbulleh received the automatic berths in the final, while Lyles finished third and had to wait until the heats were over before his time was confirmed as good enough to advance.

Meanwhile, a new survey finds that a majority of Canadians regularly watch the Games.

Fifty-two per cent of the respondents say they are following the competitions and the athletes’ performances and 61 per cent say the Olympics are still relevant.

"We did want to find out because some people were saying, 'Well, because of COVID and because of … the cost of the Olympics, is it still relevant to have sort of those major international competitions?'" Bourque said.

"A majority of people, six out of 10, say, 'Yes, they are still important.'"

The survey also suggests that 82 per cent of Canadians believe that women athletes should be able to wear any clothes they want while playing sports.

A controversy around what some women athletes can and cannot wear started weeks before the Olympics when Norway‘s women’s beach handball team got fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms in a match at the Beach Handball Euro 2021 tournament.

Last week, the German women’s gymnastics team took the floor for their first competition at the Tokyo Olympics wearing unitards with leggings that stretched down to the ankle. The gymnasts said the wardrobe choice was intended to push “against sexualization” in women’s gymnastics.