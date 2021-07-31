Penny Oleksiak becomes Canada's most decorated Olympian ever

Photo: Swimming Canada Penny Oleksiak

Penny Oleksiak is Canada's most decorated Olympian.

The 21-year old swimmer won her seventh medal to close out the swimming competition at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.

She anchored Canada's women's 4x100 medley relay team, who captured the bronze medal.

Oleksiak, who won four medals as a 16-year-old in Rio five years ago, surpassed speedskater Cindy Klassen and speedskater-cyclist Clara Hughes who won six medals apiece for Canada.

The bronze also capped a successful swim meet for the Canadian women, who won six medals, equalling their haul from Rio.

Canada finished behind Australia, who finished in an Olympic-record time of three minutes, 51.60 seconds.

The U.S. was second with Canada third, a second behind the Aussies.

The medal was the third for Oleksiak at the games. Kylie Masse and Maggie Mac Neil also won their third medals as part of the relay team, while Kelowna born Taylor Ruck, who swan the first leg in the qualifying heat, earned her second medal.

Ruck now has four Olympic medals, all in relays.

Canada has now won 13 medals at the Olympics, three gold, four silver and six bronze.