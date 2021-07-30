176231
Kamloops' Stewart officially named to Team Canada for Tokyo Paralympic Games

Stewart makes it official

Another Kamloops athlete is headed to Tokyo.

Greg Stewart was officially named Friday to Athletics Canada’s team for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Stewart, who turned 35 earlier this month, will compete in shot put in Tokyo.

The seven-foot-two athlete was born missing his left arm below the elbow. In 2011, as a fifth-year member of the Thompson Rivers University varsity basketball team, he was named the U-Sports Canadian defensive player of the year.

Stewart began working with Kamloops Olympic medallist Dylan Armstrong in 2017, training in shot put.

Mountain biker Catherine Pendrel and skateboarder Matt Berger, both from Kamloops, recently competed in the Tokyo Olympic Games. Neither found the podium.

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will begin on Aug. 24 and run through Sept. 5. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 130 athletes.

