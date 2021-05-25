Kelowna's Kennedy Snape representing Canada at international volleyball tournament

Photo: Contributed

Former Kelowna Secondary School volleyball star Kennedy Snape will be competing for Canada in the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy, which opened Tuesday.

Snape and her teammates will be competing against 15 other countries. Last year's tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic, but this year the 2021 Volleyball Nations League will be held in a bubble format to keep players as safe as possible.

Snape completed her high school career at KSS, being named one of six tournament all-stars at every tournament she participated in during her senior year. She also went on to play for the University of Calgary Dinos on a four-year scholarship.

The Kelowna native is the Dinos all-time leader in digs with 1,261, which slots her at fifth in Canada West history. Once the tournament comes to a close overseas, the National Team will return to Canada to train at the Richmond Oval.