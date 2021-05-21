173967
Sports  

NHL's Canucks and head coach agree to multi-year extension

A Green new deal for Travis

Story: 334655

The Vancouver Canucks have confirmed they are bringing head coach Travis Green back with a multi-year contract.

A tweet by the Canucks Friday morning said, "General Manager Jim Benning announced today that Head Coach Travis Green has agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension."

The announcement came two days after the Canucks final game of the season; a 6-2 loss to the Flames.

"We have some of the best young players in the NHL and I believe Travis is the right coach to help us achieve team success and a return to the playoffs," Benning said.

170935


