173394
170625
Sports  

Penticton Vees beat Cranbrook 5-1 Friday night

Vees extend win streak to 5

- | Story: 332644

The Penticton Vees extended their win streak to five Friday night, taking out the Cranbrook Bucks 5-1 at home.

Scoring started at 12:48 in the first period when Ryan Upson netted his sixth of the season, sending a shot off a Bucks defender and past Cranbrook's Jay Thomson.

But just two minutes later, the Bucks had evened it up at one.

Halfway through the second period, Tristan Amonte put a wrist shot past Thomson for his third goal of the season. The Vees went into the third period up 2-1, thanks to the outstanding netminding of the Vees' Kaeden Lane, who made a potential save of the year on a rebound attempt in the second period.

It was all Vees in the third period though, with Jacob Quillan, Ben Wozney and Luc Wilson all grabbing insurance markers that helped the team cruise to their 14th win of the season.

It was Wilson's 14th goal of the season, and he is currently the BCHL scoring leader.

The Vees are back in action against at home against the Trail Smoke Eaters Sunday afternoon. The puck drops at 4 p.m.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Exercise Program for Folks with T2D

UBC Okanagan, Kelowna
May 5 12:00 pm

Expedition Canada - Postponed until Sept 29-Oct 3, 2021

Hoodoo Adventures Co, Penticton
Sep 29 12:00 am



171275
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




171275


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


169643
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
173184


172934