Penticton Vees beat Cranbrook 5-1 Friday night

Photo: Cherie Morgan Photography Kaeden Lane

The Penticton Vees extended their win streak to five Friday night, taking out the Cranbrook Bucks 5-1 at home.

Scoring started at 12:48 in the first period when Ryan Upson netted his sixth of the season, sending a shot off a Bucks defender and past Cranbrook's Jay Thomson.

But just two minutes later, the Bucks had evened it up at one.

Halfway through the second period, Tristan Amonte put a wrist shot past Thomson for his third goal of the season. The Vees went into the third period up 2-1, thanks to the outstanding netminding of the Vees' Kaeden Lane, who made a potential save of the year on a rebound attempt in the second period.

It was all Vees in the third period though, with Jacob Quillan, Ben Wozney and Luc Wilson all grabbing insurance markers that helped the team cruise to their 14th win of the season.

It was Wilson's 14th goal of the season, and he is currently the BCHL scoring leader.

The Vees are back in action against at home against the Trail Smoke Eaters Sunday afternoon. The puck drops at 4 p.m.