Brooke Henderson wins LA Open, 10th career LPGA title

Canadian wins LA Open

The Canadian Press - | Story: 331991

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has captured the LPGA Tour's HUGEL Air Premia LA Open.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native shot 4-under 67 in the final round on Saturday to claim her 10th career LPGA title.

Henderson has more titles at the top level of pro golf than any Canadian woman or man.

Henderson was 16 under overall for the 72-hole tournament, one shot ahead of Jessica Korda of the U.S.

Leading by two heading to the final hole, Henderson missed badly left on the par-3 18th while Korda landed within five feet of the hole and nailed her birdie putt. But Henderson delivered an excellent chip within four feet, allowing her to salvage par and hold on for the win.

She entered the day four shots behind Korda, who had a 1-over 72.

It was Henderson's largest career come-from-behind victory.

The 23-year-old Henderson is sixth in the world women's golf rankings.

