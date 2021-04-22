Vancouver councillors seek support for Formula E race in city

Photo: FIA

July 2022 could see very quiet cars racing through the streets of Vancouver, legally.

Councillors Sarah Kirby-Yung and Michael Wiebe have put forward a motion seeking city support for bringing a Formula E race to the city, potentially as soon as July next year.

Formula E is one of several world championships run by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (including Formula One).

The event would include "a two-day conference, music and cultural events and one-day electric vehicle race in July 2022." The motion mentions the False Creek area as the likely location.

"Execution of the event should minimize impact on community, road and park usage, include dialogue with False Creek residents to address neighbourhood considerations, and ensure public access to the seawall is maintained throughout the event," states the motion.

Costs of the event would be on the race organizers. In support of the idea, it's mentioned in the motion that organizers have approached the city.

In addition to the event, a three-year deal would be considered. More electric vehicle charging stations would be included.

It's estimated the three-day event would bring an $80 million economic impact and 3,000 jobs.

The city hasn't hosted a major race since the Molson Indy Vancouver stopped in 2004.