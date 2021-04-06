171790
Kamloops' Olynyk becomes fifth Canadian to record 400 NBA steals

Kelly Olynyk surpassed another milestone for Canadian basketball on Monday night.

The power forward and South Kam grad, who was recently traded from the Miami Heat to the Houston Rockets at NBA trade deadline, recorded his 400th career steal on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.

Olynyk becomes just the fifth Canadian to reach the milestone, joining the short list of Rick Fox, Steve Nash, Corey Joseph and Andrew Wiggins.

Gonzaga, Olynyk's alma mater, was trounced Monday by Baylor in the NCAA men's national championship game.

